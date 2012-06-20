MILAN, June 20 Italy's competition watchdog said
on Wednesday it had given its blessing for a plan by insurer
Unipol to take over its loss-making peer Fondiaria-SAI
under certain conditions.
In a statement, the watchdog said that the newly created
insurance group would have to unwind its ties with top
investment house Mediobanca.
Unipol, Italy's No.3 insurer, agreed in January to a deal
brokered by Mediobanca to rescue Fondiaria and create Italy's
No. 2 insurer after Assicurazioni Generali.
Fondiaria SAI parent Premafin owns 4 percent of Mediobanca.
The watchdog also said Unipol would have to sell insurance
portfolios and agency networks.
It said the new group that will be created would have to
reduce its national and regional market share in the various
insurance sectors to below 30 percent.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, Danilo Masoni, Alberto Sisto)