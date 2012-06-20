* Antitrust, ISVAP give clearance subject to conditions
* Unipol has already said ready to sell assets
* OK from stock market regulator outstanding
(Adds ISVAP regulator decision)
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, June 20 Italy's antitrust and insurance
regulators have given conditional clearance for a plan by
insurer Unipol to take over its loss-making peer
Fondiaria-SAI, removing most of the regulatory hurdles hanging
over the deal to create Italy's No. 2 insurer.
Unipol agreed in January to rescue the troubled Fondiaria
in a deal engineered by Mediobanca, the
powerful investment bank that is the leading shareholder in
Italy's top insurer Assicurazioni Generali
But demands from regulators and a bitter dispute between
Unipol and Fondiaria's main owners, the Ligresti family, caused
the plan to be changed several times, slowing it down.
Stock market watchdog Consob still needs to approve the
complex deal which envisages a four-way merger and three capital
increases to firm up capital bases.
In a statement on Wednesday, Italy's antitrust authority
said its blessing for the merger was subject to the sale of
Fondiaria's stake in Generali and of Fondiaria parent Premafin's
stake in Mediobanca.
Italy's insurance regulator ISVAP said Unipol will have to
guarantee a solvency ratio for the new entity above the standard
regulatory requirement of 120 percent. Fondiaria has a solvency
ratio below 100 percent.
Debt-ridden Premafin, which holds more than 35
percent of Fondiaria, is controlled by the Ligrestis.
Family patriarch Salvatore was known as "Mr 5 percent"
because of the small shareholdings he had in financially
strategic companies.
Mediobanca, for years at the crossroads of Italian finance,
holds more than 1 billion euros of Fondiaria debt.
In its statement the antitrust body also said Italy's
biggest bank UniCredit, a shareholder of Fondiaria and
creditor bank at Premafin, must not take part in the future
governance of the new entity.
SLIMMING DOWN
The watchdog said Unipol will have to sell insurance
portfolios containing "significant amounts of premiums", as well
as brands and agency networks to secure clearance.
It said the new group that will be created would have to
reduce its national and regional market share in the various
insurance sectors to below 30 percent.
ISVAP asked for the new merged group to have board members
independent from the Ligresti family and to name a different
chief executive from that of Unipol.
A takeover of Fondiaria by Unipol would create a company
with 32 percent of Italy's non-life insurance sector and around
37 percent of its motor insurance business, able to compete with
Generali.
Unipol has said it was ready to sell parts of its business
and dispose of FonSai's stake in Mediobanca to get antitrust
clearance.
On Monday ISVAP had said it would put an administrator into
Fondiaria if it did not come up with measures to address
irregular dealings between the company and the Ligrestis.
