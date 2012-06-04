MILAN, June 4 The banks underwriting capital increases as part of plans by Italian insurer Unipol to rescue troubled Fondiaria-SAI are still committed despite the passing of a deadline, sources said on Monday.

In January, Unipol agreed a 1.7 billion euro ($2.12 billion) plan brokered by top investment house Mediobanca to prevent the loss-making Fondiaria going under.

The deal, which will create Italy's No. 2 insurer, involves Unipol merging with Fondiaria, its parent Premafin and its unit Milano Assicurazioni. It foresees two cash calls of 1.1 billion euros each at Unipol and Fondiaria.

In February eight banks agreed to take part in the underwriting consortium, which had a deadline of May 31.

Concern had been rising that some of the banks might pull out of the deal because of market turmoil in Italy.

"Credit Suisse is continuing to look at this operation with great interest," a source at the Swiss bank said on Monday.

Another source close to the pool of banks said that the lenders were continuing to work on the plans.

The underwriting consortium for the merger include Mediobanca, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, UBS and UniCredit CIB.

The deal is under regulatory scrutiny after hitting several hurdles, including disagreements over swap ratios.

Concern is growing that the threat of delay to the capital increases, which are needed to shore up ravaged balance sheets, could prompt insurance regulator ISVAP to place Fondiaria under special administration.

Fondiaria, which has about 8 million clients, has a solvency ratio below the regulatory minimum.

As Europe's sovereign debt crisis worsens, the worry is the insurer's bond portfolio may take a further hit.