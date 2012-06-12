MILAN, June 12 Key shareholders of Premafin , which controls Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI , said on Tuesday they would approve a capital increase that is part of plans by Unipol to rescue loss-making Fondiaria.

At a Premafin shareholder meeting, companies Limbo Invest and Hike Securities, owned respectively by Paolo and Jonella Ligresti, said they would vote in favour of the cash call.

But they added such a move did not mean they would accept the merger plan of Unipol.

Premafin, controlled by the Ligresti family, owns more than 35 percent of Fondiaria.

Italy's No.3 insurer Unipol agreed in January to a contested deal to take over Fondiaria and create Italy's second-largest insurance group after Assicurazioni Generali.

Sniping between Unipol and the Ligrestis has heightened concern that insurance regulator ISVAP could end up placing Fondiaria under special administration. (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)