MILAN, March 26 Two Italian private equity funds
have sent a letter to Fondiaria-SAI asking for
clarification on a capital increase approved by the troubled
insurer, as the funds press ahead with a bid rivalling an
earlier offer launched by peer Unipol to save
Fondiaria.
In a statement on Monday, Palladio Finanziaria and Sator
asked if the cash call of up to 1.1 billion euros ($1.47
billion) approved by Fondiaria shareholders earlier in March was
enough in its own right to rescue the loss-making Fondiaria.
If it was, then a merger with Bologna-based insurer Unipol
would not be necessary for the rescue of Fondiaria as
the CEO of Unipol had claimed previously, the funds noted.
In January, Unipol agreed to a deal to save Fondiaria in a
four-way merger involving a series of capital increases. The
deal is conditional on a public tender offer on Fondiaria group
minority shareholders being waived by market watchdog Consob.
Under Italian regulations, Consob can waive a compulsory bid
on minority shareholders -- triggered when there is a change of
ownership -- if the company is judged to be in financial
difficulty.
The rival bid by Palladio and Sator envisages an injection
of up to 450 million euros in Fondiaria parent Premafin,
but no merger.
The funds' letter, which also asked other questions on the
Unipol operation, was sent to the chairman of Fondiaria and the
head of its auditing board as well as to Consob and insurance
sector regulator ISVAP.
Palladio and Sator, which own 8 percent of Fondiaria, said
they wanted the auditors of Fondiaria to "assess the substantial
and procedural correctness of the operation in its entirety."
A merger between Unipol and Fondiaria would create Italy's
second-biggest insurance group.
($1 = 0.7504 euros)
