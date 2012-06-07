PALERMO, Italy, June 7 Italy's competition regulator has given a positive opinion on the overall commitments made by insurers Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI as part of their plans to merge, the regulator chairman said on Thursday.

"We sent all the paper work to (insurance regulator) ISVAP. In that document we say we express an overall appreciation, not on individual points, but of the commitments presented by the parties," Giovanni Pitruzzella said on the sidelines of a meeting.

In January Unipol agreed to save its troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI in a deal that would create Italy's second-biggest insurer after Assicurazioni Generali

In April Italy's antitrust agency suspended the planned merger in order to investigate potential risks to competition from the tie-up.

ISVAP still has to approve the merger deal.

(Reporting By Alberto Sisto)