MILAN, July 5 Italian insurer Unipol said on Thursday it would launch on Monday its expected 1.1 billion euro capital increase as part of its plans to take over peer Fondiaria-SAI.

In a statement Unipol said the cash call was subject to market regulator Consob waiving the need to launch a mandatory bid on minority shareholders at Fondiaria and its unit Milano Assicurazioni.

Unipol agreed in January to a deal to rescue the loss-making Fondiaria via a four-way merger and three capital increases.

Unipol said its offer was also dependent on Consob approving its capital hike prospectus. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)