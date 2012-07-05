BRIEF-Oriental Silver Star Investment to bid for a land site for at least 388 mln yuan
June 7 Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment Co Ltd
MILAN, July 5 Italian insurer Unipol said on Thursday it would launch on Monday its expected 1.1 billion euro capital increase as part of its plans to take over peer Fondiaria-SAI.
In a statement Unipol said the cash call was subject to market regulator Consob waiving the need to launch a mandatory bid on minority shareholders at Fondiaria and its unit Milano Assicurazioni.
Unipol agreed in January to a deal to rescue the loss-making Fondiaria via a four-way merger and three capital increases.
Unipol said its offer was also dependent on Consob approving its capital hike prospectus. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
June 7 Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment Co Ltd
LONDON, June 7 (IFR) - Volkswagen has set final terms for a €3.5bn dual-tranche hybrid bond, according to a lead.