BRIEF-SBI exec says cut in RBI's inflation projection "to create room for rate cuts in latter half of year"
* SBI exec says "large cut in inflation projection by RBI in monetary policy is in consonance with ground realities "
MILAN, July 6 Italian insurer Unipol said on Friday it had priced the rights issue that is part of its plans to take over troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI at 2 euros per ordinary share.
In a statement Unipol said the exchange ratio in the 1.1 billion euro rights issue would be 20 new shares for every 1 share owned.
It said it had priced the preference shares in the issue at 0.975 euros with an exchange ratio of 20 new preference shares for every 1 owned.
The ordinary shares were priced at a 27.2 percent discount to the theoretical ex-rights price (TERP) while the preference shares were priced at a discount of 27.57 percent, it said.
Unipol said the rights issue was subject to banks signing the capital increase guarantee contract. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
* SBI exec says "large cut in inflation projection by RBI in monetary policy is in consonance with ground realities "
* Unit increases registered capital from 40 million baht to 150 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: