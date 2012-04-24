TURIN, April 24 Fondiaria SAI said on
Tuesday its consolidated premiums in the first quarter fell as
the troubled Italian insurer moves ahead with plans to merge
with peer Unipol to create Italy's No. 2 insurer.
Group life premiums in the first three months fell 31.2
percent while non-life premiums were down 6.1 percent, Fondiaria
SAI Chief Executive Emanuele Erbetta said at the group's annual
shareholders meeting.
A statement confirmed the data provided by Erbetta, adding
"considering also the trend of the financial performance in the
first quarter it is therefore reasonable to predict a positive
result in the first three months".
It provided no further details.
In January Fondiaria's creditor banks Mediobanca
and UniCredit brokered a complex deal to have Unipol
save the debt-laden group through a four-way merger involving
three capital hikes.
The Fondiaria group, controlled by Premafin, has
said it is keen to press ahead with plans to merge with Unipol
but wants to review the valuations involved in the operation.
Unipol has said it wants a 66.7 percent stake in the new
merged insurer, valuing Fondiaria shares at 3.38 euros.
But Premafin, controlled by the Ligresti family, values
Fondiaria at 3.95 euros per share and does not want to give
Unipol more than 60 percent of the new group.
The merger plan has been complicated by a judicial probe
into Salvatore Ligresti, the patriarch of the family controlling
Premafin.
Erbetta said that the premiums of parent company
Fondiaria-SAI SpA in the first three months were down 10.5
percent.
(Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Stephen Jewkes)