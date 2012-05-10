MILAN May 10 Italian insurer Unipol is very close to reaching an agreement with peer Fondiaria-SAI and parent Premafin over plans for a merger that would give it a stake of around 62 percent in the merged entity, sources close to the matter said.

"The parties are very close to agreeing (share swap ratios)," a source said, adding a meeting in Bologna on Tuesday had been crucial.

In January, Unipol agreed to a complex deal brokered by top investment house Mediobanca to save loss-making Fondiaria in a four-way merger. But negotiations have stalled on the swap ratios.

The merger would create Italy's No. 2 insurer behind Assicurazioni Generali.

A second source said the agreement was not yet final. "But positions are very close on a 62 percent figure," the source said.

Unipol had initially aimed for a 66.7 percent stake while Premafin and Fondiaria were looking at a figure of around 60 percent.

Independent advisers at Fondiaria and its Milano Assicurazioni unit will have to give a green light to the deal.

The sources said negotiations on the merger with Unipol went ahead regardless of a new rival offer from funds Sator and Palladio on Wednesday.

Premafin was unconvinced by the offer, the sources said, because it did not involve it in the operation.

"One wonders how Premafin could approve the Sator project which looks like suicide for the holding company," one of the sources said.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandala and Gianluca Semeraro)