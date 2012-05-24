MILAN May 24 Italian insurance regulator ISVAP
has given an initial positive assessment of plans by Unipol
to merge with troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI,
according to letter sent by Italian market watchdog Consob to
Unipol.
According to the letter, which Unipol made public on
Thursday, ISVAP said the transaction would allow the companies
involved to satisfy solvency requirements in the 2012-2015
period.
In January, Unipol agreed a 1.7-billion euro ($2.2 billion)
plan, brokered by top investment house and Fondiaria creditor
Mediobanca, to save loss-making Fondiaria.
The deal has still to be agreed upon in its final terms and
has not yet received full clearance from Consob, which set on
Tuesday conditions on Unipol's request to be exempted from
takeover bids.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)