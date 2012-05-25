MILAN May 25 Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI said it would be better to exclude its parent company Premafin from a planned four-way rescue package agreed with peer Unipol.

In a proposal sent to Unipol, Fondiaria-SAI said a three-way merger with its unit Milano Assicurazioni and Unipol would be preferable "for its greater simplicity" and would allow the deal to complete "in the short time necessary".

In January, Unipol agreed a 1.7 billion euro ($2.1 billion)plan, brokered by Mediobanca, to prevent the troubled Fondiaria going under.

The deal involves Unipol merging with Fondiaria, Premafin and Milano Assicurazioni, and capital increases.

That deal has hit a series of hurdles, causing delays. ($1 = 0.7948 euro) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Dan Lalor)