MILAN, June 6 Italian insurer Unipol
said on Wednesday it intended to proceed with plans to merge
with peer Fondiaria-SAI but did not provide
information on the share swap ratios of the deal.
In a statement, Unipol said its board had given the group's
CEO Carlo Cimbri a mandate to come up with a proposal to present
to Fondiaria that was based on the original takeover plan.
In January Italy's No.3 insurer Unipol agreed to a contested
deal brokered by top investment house Mediobanca to
rescue loss-making Fondiaria and create Italy's second-largest
insurance group after Assicurazioni Generali.
In April Unipol said it wanted 66.7 percent of the new
merged entity. But in May Fondiaria proposed share swap ratios
for the merger that would give Unipol 61 percent.
In its May proposals, Fondiaria had attached several clauses
relating to issues such as real estate assets.
