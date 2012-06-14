MILAN, June 14 Italian insurer Unipol
is wrapping up work done so far on its plans to rescue troubled
peer Fondiaria-SAI but there is still some way to go,
Unipol's chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.
"We're going on with our plans... but there is still work to
do," Carlo Cimbri said.
In January Unipol agreed to take over the loss-making
Fondiaria in a four-way merger deal brokered by top investment
bank Mediobanca.
On Tuesday the Ligresti family, which controls Fondiaria
through its Premafin holding, voted in favour of a key
capital increase at Premafin which is part of the Unipol bid.
But they also said that did not mean they would support the
plan.
Bickering between Unipol and the Ligrestis and a series of
changes to agreements has raised concern that insurance
regulator ISVAP could place Fondiaria under special
administration.
(Reporting By Andrea Mandala)