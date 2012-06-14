MILAN, June 14 Italian insurer Unipol is wrapping up work done so far on its plans to rescue troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI but there is still some way to go, Unipol's chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

"We're going on with our plans... but there is still work to do," Carlo Cimbri said.

In January Unipol agreed to take over the loss-making Fondiaria in a four-way merger deal brokered by top investment bank Mediobanca.

On Tuesday the Ligresti family, which controls Fondiaria through its Premafin holding, voted in favour of a key capital increase at Premafin which is part of the Unipol bid.

But they also said that did not mean they would support the plan.

Bickering between Unipol and the Ligrestis and a series of changes to agreements has raised concern that insurance regulator ISVAP could place Fondiaria under special administration.

(Reporting By Andrea Mandala)