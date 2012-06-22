* Regulatory, judicial probes won't slow merger

* Unipol to sell 1.7 bln euros in premiums

* Capital hikes to go ahead in July

* Merger synergies seen at 345 mln euros in 2015 (Releads, adds CEO comments)

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, June 22 The regulatory and legal probes hanging over loss-making Italian insurer Fondiaria SAI and its main shareholders will not affect plans by peer Unipol to rescue the company to create Italy's No. 2 insurer, Unipol said on Friday.

"Any investigations by magistrates will not have any impact on the project," Unipol Chief Executive Carlo Cimbri said.

Top investment bank Mediobanca crafted a deal for Unipol to save the faltering Fondiaria back in January but regulatory hurdles and bitter disputes with Fondiaria's main owners, the Ligresti family, have led to delays.

Members of the Ligresti family, who control Fondiaria through debt-ridden Premafin, are under judicial investigation on charges that include market rigging. Earlier in June a court ruled two of their holding companies bankrupt.

In the latest of a string of regulation headaches, a source told Reuters on Thursday market watchdog Consob had questioned the 2011 accounts of Fondiaria, saying they did not meet international accounting rules.

"The Consob observations will have no effect on the asset base or solvency ratios of FonSai and will in no way impact the capital increase authorisation process," Cimbri told analysts in a conference call.

Unipol's rescue plans involve a four-way merger and a series of capital hikes designed to shore up the balance sheet of Fondiaria which last year posted a net loss of more than 1 billion euros.

Cimbri, who confirmed the new group will be up and running at the start of 2013, said the two 1.1 billion euro cash calls at Unipol and Fondiaria will be launched in tandem in July.

The survival of Fondiaria, Italy's biggest car insurer, is crucial to Mediobanca, which is owed 1.1 billion euros by the group.

It is also a concern for Italy's biggest bank UniCredit , which owns around 6 percent of the insurer and is Premafin's biggest creditor bank.

SHEDDING ASSETS

To meet competition watchdog demands, Unipol said on Friday it will sell policies attracting 1.7 billion euros of annual premiums.

"We have already had several manifestations of interest for these assets," Cimbri said.

In the past, French insurer AXA has expressed interest in the Italian market. An authoritative source told Reuters earlier this year the French group had been approached last year to take over Fondiaria but had declined.

Merging Fondiaria with Unipol would create a company with 32 percent of Italy's non-life insurance market and around 37 percent of its motor insurance business, able to compete with Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali.

Another key condition set by the antitrust authority is that the new entity sell Fondiaria's stake in Mediobanca, which is also the largest shareholder of Generali.

The insurance and banking regulators have also given their blessings to the 1.7 billion euro deal.

Cimbri said he now expected Consob to give its thumbs up to the operation next week.

Fondiaria, whose market capitalisation has fallen to just 421 million euros compared with 5 billion euros five years ago, has been run into the ground by years of Ligresti management and has a capital base below minimum standards.

Insurance regulator ISVAP said a condition of its clearance was that the new group keeps a solvency ratio over 120 percent in coming years.

In an updated business plan also presented on Friday, Unipol said it sees the new entity's solvency ratio - a measure of financial strength - at 184 percent in 2015 under new rules for insurers known as Solvency II. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by David Holmes and Jane Merriman)