MILAN Jan 6 Italy's Unipol said on Friday it was studying the planned revamp of fellow insurer Fondiaria-SAI and its parent Premafin but had not put forward a formal expression of interest so far.

A source close to the matter had told Reuters on Thursday Unipol had presented a proposal to play a role in the reorganisation, which is aimed at boosting the financial strength of both Fondiaria and Premafin.

