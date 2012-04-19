MILAN, April 19 Italian insurer Fondiaria SAI said on Thursday it was ready to proceed with the merger plan proposed by peer Unipol but added it would seek improvements in favour of Fondiaria shareholders.

In January, Bologna-based insurer Unipol, Italy's No.3 insurer, agreed to a 1.7 billion euro deal to save Fondiaria through a four-way takeover and three capital hikes. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)