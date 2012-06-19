(Adds Fondiaria statement paragraph 10)

* ISVAP clearance seen by Thursday -source

* Antitrust expected to give nod on Wed -source

* Unipol-FonSai tieup to create Italy's No. 2 insurer

By Paola Arosio

MILAN, June 19 Italy's insurance watchdog is ready to give the green light to controversial plans by insurer Unipol to rescue its troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI, three sources said on Tuesday, clearing the way for the creation of Italy's No. 2 insurance group.

Unipol agreed back in January to a plan brokered by top investment house Mediobanca to come to the rescue of the debt-laden FonSai.

But regulatory hurdles and a bitter dispute between Unipol and Fondiaria's main owners, the Ligresti family, caused the plan to be changed several times, slowing it down.

"The assessment (by insurance watchdog ISVAP) will come tomorrow or the day after and will not go against the deal, which has already been fully vetted," one source close to the matter said.

A second source said "those following the deal have the impression that the opinion will be positive."

FonSai, which last year reported a net loss of more than 1 billion euros ($1.27 billion), has for some time had a solvency ratio below regulatory standards. ISVAP has come in for criticism for being late in taking action as the insurer's financial woes mounted.

On Monday ISVAP said it would put an administrator into FonSai if it did not come up with measures to address irregular dealings between the company and the Ligrestis.

The family's patriarch is at the centre of a judicial probe for market rigging and two of the family holdings have been declared bankrupt by an Italian court.

Sources told Reuters even the appointment of an administrator would not unravel the deal with Unipol, however.

A statement by FonSai after a board meeting late on Tuesday said it would discuss measures to meet ISVAP's requests at another board meeting on June 26 and assess whether any irregularities were committed and whether any board members, managers or third parties could be held responsible.

COMPLEX DEAL

The complex Unipol deal, which involves a four-way merger and three capital increases, also needs the go-ahead from Italy's competition regulator and from market watchdog Consob.

"The antitrust should give its opinion on Wednesday and I think it will be positive," a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

A takeover of Fondiaria by Unipol would create a company with 32 percent of Italy's non-life insurance sector and around 37 percent of its motor insurance business, able to compete with the country's top player Assicurazioni Generali.

Unipol is ready to sell parts of its business and dispose of FonSai's stake in Mediobanca to get antitrust clearance.

Mediobanca, which holds debt at Fondiaria to the tune of more than 1 billion euros and is backing the Unipol plan, is also Generali's top shareholder.

A rival bid for loss-making Fondiaria-SAI by two private equity groups, opposed by Mediobanca and Fondiaria shareholder UniCredit, expired earlier this week.

"The funds have already made three offers. There is no other offer on the table," a source close to the matter said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7889 euros) (Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Gary Hill and M.D. Golan)