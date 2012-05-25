MILAN May 25 Italian holding company Premafin
is sticking to a planned four-way merger with its
Fondiaria-SAI and Milano Assicurazioni
insurance units and peer Unipol, a Preamfin board
member said on Friday.
"Premafin is going ahead with the plan already agreed with
Unipol and which envisages a four-way merger. A three-way deal
does not exist," the board member said asking to remain
anonymous.
Earlier on Friday, Fondiaria-SAI said it would be better to
exclude its parent company Premafin from the deal with Unipol,
underscoring growing difficulties for the merger plan.
The deal to rescue the loss-making Fondiaria-SAI, first
announced in January, has stalled because of disagreements over
swap ratios as well as an investigation into alleged market
manipulation of Premafin owner Salvatore Ligresti.
The plan still needs full regulatory approval.
