MILAN, June 6 Italian insurer Unipol
is ready to accept a stake of around 61 percent in the new
company resulting from a merger with peer Fondiaria-SAI
, sources said on Wednesday.
"The two sides are converging on swap ratios," one of the
sources said.
The sources said that the sticking point to reaching an
agreement focused around requests made by Fondiaria regarding
issues such capital gains on real estate disposals and possible
recapitalisation of Unipol's bank unit.
Unipol may table its latest offer later on Wednesday, they
said.
In January, Italy's No.3 insurer Unipol committed to a
controversial deal brokered by top investment house Mediobanca
to rescue loss-making Fondiaria that includes a series
of capital increases.
In April Unipol said it wanted 66.7 percent of the new
merged insurance entity, but Fondiaria later proposed a ratio
that would give its rival just 61 percent.
In its counter proposals, Fondiaria attached several clauses
including one that said only its shareholders should benefit
from capital gains on real estate disposals.
Fondiaria also said the new entity should not be called on
to contribute to any capital increase at Unipol Banca.
(Reporting By Andrea Mandala)