MILAN, June 6 Italian insurer Unipol is ready to accept a stake of around 61 percent in the new company resulting from a merger with peer Fondiaria-SAI , sources said on Wednesday.

"The two sides are converging on swap ratios," one of the sources said.

The sources said that the sticking point to reaching an agreement focused around requests made by Fondiaria regarding issues such capital gains on real estate disposals and possible recapitalisation of Unipol's bank unit.

Unipol may table its latest offer later on Wednesday, they said.

In January, Italy's No.3 insurer Unipol committed to a controversial deal brokered by top investment house Mediobanca to rescue loss-making Fondiaria that includes a series of capital increases.

In April Unipol said it wanted 66.7 percent of the new merged insurance entity, but Fondiaria later proposed a ratio that would give its rival just 61 percent.

In its counter proposals, Fondiaria attached several clauses including one that said only its shareholders should benefit from capital gains on real estate disposals.

Fondiaria also said the new entity should not be called on to contribute to any capital increase at Unipol Banca. (Reporting By Andrea Mandala)