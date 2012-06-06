BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties announces May sales data
* For month ended May 2017, sales of company, its subsidiaries and affiliated companies ( "group") was rmb3,995 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, June 6 Negotiations over Italian insurer Unipol planned takeover of troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI are expected to close between tonight and tomorrow morning, a source close to the situation said on Wednesday.
The source said the boards of the Fondiaria group will meet on Friday or on Saturday over the deal. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Paola Arosio)
* For month ended May 2017, sales of company, its subsidiaries and affiliated companies ( "group") was rmb3,995 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.12 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 15