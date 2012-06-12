BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
MILAN, June 12 The shareholders of Premafin, which controls Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI, approved the holding company's 2011 results on Tuesday at a key meeting which could decide the fate of loss-making Fondiaria.
The results were approved by a majority of shareholders, Premafin chairman Giulia Ligresti said.
Approving the results is part of the agenda of the shareholder meeting which must also vote on a capital increase that is part of a takeover bid tabled by insurer Unipol to rescue its loss-making peer.
Italy's No.3 insurer Unipol agreed in January to a contested deal, brokered by top investment house Mediobanca, to rescue Fondiaria.
Premafin owns more than 35 percent of Fondiaria.
(Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding