* Ligrestis say better plans to Unipol should be considered

* Creditor banks nod to Premafin debt restructuring-source

* Unipol rescue plan would create Italy's No. 2 insurer (Rewrites first paragraph; adds Premafin meeting, sources)

By Stephen Jewkes and Gianluca Semeraro

MILAN, June 12 The shareholders of Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI approved a key cash call at parent company Premafin on Tuesday, clearing a path for Unipol to proceed with its plans to rescue its loss-making peer.

Premafin, the debt-laden holding company mainly owned by the Ligresti family, voted in favour of a 400 million euro cash call that is an integral part of Unipol's plans to take over troubled Fondiaria.

But Premafin shareholders Paolo and Jonella Ligresti, who have taken issue with the Unipol deal, said voting for the capital increase did not mean they would support the bid, adding they wanted better alternative solutions to be considered.

"It's not totally over yet. The fat lady is approaching the stage, but she hasn't tuned up her tonsils yet," one source close to the matter said.

Italy's No.3 insurer, Unipol, agreed in January to a deal brokered by top investment house Mediobanca to rescue Fondiaria and create Italy's No. 2 insurer after Assicurazioni Generali.

But last Friday, members of the Ligresti family threw those plans into disarray by saying they would not accept two key conditions of the Unipol bid included to avoid a potentially costly bid to buy out Fondiaria group minorities.

Sniping between Unipol and the Ligrestis has heightened concern that insurance regulator ISVAP could place Fondiaria under special administration.

Magistrates are investigating Salvatore Ligresti, the patriarch of the family, for alleged market rigging.

Earlier on Tuesday, the boards of Fondiaria and its unit, Milano Assicurazioni, said they were willing to proceed with the Unipol deal, but added they would also consider a rival bid from private equity funds Sator and Palladio Finanziaria.

The funds' offer has disrupted the plans of Unipol, which is backed by Fondiaria creditors Mediobanca and UniCredit .

UniCredit, which owns more than 6 percent of Fondiaria, had threatened to call in collateral from Premafin in the form of Fondiaria shares if the holding did not support the Unipol offer - a move that would have triggered a debt default.

"The restructuring plan with banks kicks in automatically given that the majority of shareholders have approved the capital hike," a source close to the banks said after the vote.

The battle for control of Fondiaria has been dragging on for nearly six months, leaving the insurer with a depleted capital base as the euro zone crisis deepens.

ISVAP has called for Fondiaria to be recapitalised quickly to restore its solvency ratios above minimum requirements.

A takeover of Fondiaria by Unipol would create a company with 32 percent of Italy's non-life insurance sector and around 37 percent of its motor insurance business that is able to compete with Generali. (Writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Erica Billingham and Andre Grenon)