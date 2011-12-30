MILAN Dec 30 Fondiaria-SAI, Italy's largest motor insurer, and Banco Popolare are recapitalising their Popolare Vita life insurance joint venture for a total of 120 million euros, a source close to Fondiaria said on Friday.

The recapitalisation to be subscribed 50:50 by the two partners will give a slight boost to Fondiaria's weak capital strength as well as help this activity in the life sector which has seen weak sales this year, the source said.

The recapitalisation was "decided on Dec. 23. For Fondiaria it is about 60 million euros which is about 1.5 percentage point for the solvency ratio", he said.

Last week Fondiaria decided to launch a rights issue of 750 million euros to boost its solvency ratio, a measure of an insurer's capital, which it said had fallen below the regulatory minimum to 90 percent.

(Reporting By Nigel Tutt; Editing by Paola Arosio)