BRIEF-Cardety issues 104,551,551 new ordinary shares, changes name to Carmila - Euronext
* MIXED GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF CARDETY SA, HELD ON 12/06/2017, DECIDED TO CHANGE ITS COMPANY NAME TO CARMILA
MILAN Dec 22 The capital increase at Fondiaria-SAI SpA, Italy's biggest motor insurer, will probably dilute the stake of main owner the Ligresti family and allow the entry of a new shareholder, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.
The insurer plans to hold a board meeting on Friday to discuss measures to boost its capital after this was eroded by investment write-downs.
The source said the capital boost would be welcomed by the Italian establishment, suggesting the insurer will not fall into foreign hands.
(Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Nigel Tutt)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick is likely to take a leave of absence from the troubled ride-hailing company, but no final decision has yet been made, according to a source familiar with the outcome of a Sunday board meeting.