MILAN Dec 23 A capital increase at Fondiaria-SAI, Italy's largest motor insurer, will be for up to 750 million euros, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

Fondiaria-SAI's board is meeting on Friday to discuss the capital increase aimed at shoring up its weak capital after investment write-downs this year.

Earlier on Friday a source close to the matter had said the board had approved the capital increase but did not give a figure. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala; Writing by Nigel Tutt)