MILAN Dec 23 The boards of Italian
insurer Fondiaria-SAI and its quoted unit Milano
Assicurazioni have approved the sale of their combined
33 percent stake in IGLI, the main owner of Italian constructor
Impregilo, sources close to the matter said on Friday.
"The sale of IGLI has been decided," a first source said.
A second source close to the matter said Fondiaria-SAI
decided the sale will be in cash.
Italian builder Gavio, also an IGLI shareholder, has offered
to buy out both Fondiaria-SAI and the third IGLI shareholder,
the Benetton family, in a deal valuing each Impregilo share at
3.6 euros.
IGLI owns just under 30 percent of Impregilo.
A third Italian builder Salini Costruttori is also
interested in a strategic tie-up with Impregilo and has
increased its stake this month to 15 percent.
