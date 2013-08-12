* Assets seized include Milan estate, hotel in mountains
* Ligresti family members, former managers arrested in July
MILAN Aug 12 Italy's tax police said they were
seizing houses, hotels and other assets totalling 250 million
euros ($336 million) as part of an investigation of alleged
false accounting and market manipulation by the former owners of
insurer Fondiaria-Sai.
The investigation led last month to the arrest of
Fondiaria's former owner Salvatore Ligresti, members of his
family and various managers.
The arrests related to a 600 million-euro hole found in the
group's claims reserves which had not been disclosed to the
market, police said at the time.
Police said in a statement on Monday that the alleged crimes
resulted in illicit profits of 251.6 million euros, prompting
the confiscation of assets worth an equivalent amount across 25
Italian regions.
They said the seizures included the Ligresti family's
Milanese estate, along with upscale hotels they own in Turin,
Sicily and the mountainous Dolomite region.
"We believe this seizure is totally unjustified," Salvatore
Ligresti's lawyer Gianluigi Tizzoni told Sky Tg24 channel.
No one at Fondiaria was immediately available for comment,
while lawyers for Jonella Ligresti, the daughter of Salvatore,
said they would appeal against the move.
All those accused in the case have denied any wrongdoing.
Fondiaria's position as Italy's leading motor insurer has
been hit by growing competition and a drop in the number of
people buying car insurance during the country's longest
post-war recession.
Rival insurer Unipol agreed last year to rescue
Fondiaria in a complex takeover deal, effectively ousting the
once powerful Ligresti family from the company it had
controlled.
The tie-up with Unipol is expected to be completed by the
end of the year. The chief executive of Italy's largest bank
Unicredit, which is the biggest creditor of Fondiaria
and the Ligresti's holding company Premafin, said in
July the arrests would not affect the deal.
Shares in Fondiaria closed down 0.61 percent at 1.62 euros,
underperforming a 0.44 percent rise in Italy's blue-chip FTSE
MIB index.
($1=0.7490 euros)
