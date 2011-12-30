* Premafin says no details on manifestations of interest

* Jan. 27 board meeting to launch Fondiaria cap hike-source

* Premafin shrs up 16.7 pct, Fondiaria-SAI up 5 pct, outperform (Adds Premafin, background, shares)

MILAN, Dec 30 Shares in Fondiaria-SAI , Italy's largest motor insurer, and its owner Premafin , rose sharply on Friday on speculation new investors could come on board, diluting the controlling stake of the Ligresti family.

Premafin was suspended limit up, indicating a rise of 16.7 percent, while Fondiaria-SAI added 5 percent, after reports Premafin could vote a capital increase on top of the planned rights issue of Fondiaria.

A Milan broker said the shares rose on reports of a Premafin cash call of up to 300 million euros ($387.44 million) being planned by creditor bank Mediobanca, paving the way for new investors.

"There are articles saying that Mediobanca may be involved directly in the rescue of Premafin ... the problem is Fondiaria-SAI. If you put money in Premafin you have to put it into Fondiaria-SAI as well," he said.

"Fondiaria is a nice asset to put money into. But it has to be cleaned up for good," he said referring to forecasts of a near 1 billion euro loss at the insurer in 2011.

An unsourced report in the MF daily on Friday said Mediobanca had found investors interested in taking a Premafin stake via a 250 million to 300 million euros capital increase.

In a statement on Friday Premafin said it will inform the market in a timely manner on any manifestations of interest but said it had no concrete news.

Premafin and Mediobanca declined to comment on the reports of a cash call.

Mediobanca is unlikely itself to take stakes in Fondiaria given it is the largest shareholder in Italy's No.1 insurer Assicurazioni Generali and this would raise antitrust issues, analysts have said.

FONDIARIA INTEREST

Prior to Friday's reports on a Premafin capital increase, market speculation had focused on new investors, such as private equity or rich Italian families, taking part in Fondiaria's 750 million euros rights issue.

Last week, Fondiaria decided to launch a rights issue to boost its solvency ratio, a measure of an insurer's capital, which has fallen below the regulatory minimum.

Fondiaria-SAI's board will meet on Jan. 27 to finalise the rights issue proposal to shareholders, a source close to the insurer said on Friday.

Italy's largest bank UniCredit took a 7 percent stake in Fondiaria in July via a 450 million euros rights issue and favours new capital-raising.

In another move to boost its solvency margin, Fondiaria and cooperative Banco Popolare SC are recapitalising their Popolare Vita life insurance joint venture with a combined 120 million euro injection of funds, a source said.

"The recapitalisation was decided on Dec. 23. For Fondiaria it is about 60 million euros, which is about 1.5 percentage points for the solvency ratio," he said.

Banco Popolare could not immediately provide a comment on the recapitalisation of the venture. ($1 = 0.7743 euros) (Reporting by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Paola Arosio and David Holmes)