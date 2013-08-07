MILAN Aug 7 Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI
, slated to merge with peer Unipol, said on
Wednesday its net profit rose in the first half boosted by
non-life business.
Italy's biggest motor insurer said it posted a net profit in
the period of 171.5 million euros ($228 million), up from 25
million euros last year.
Unipol agreed last year to rescue the faltering Fondiaria in
a complex deal involving a series of capital increases that
helped boost its solvency margin.
Fondiaria said its solvency margin was 1.2 times regulatory
requirements.
The merger is expected to be completed by the end of this
year or early next year.
($1 = 0.7508 euros)
