BRIEF-Qatar's Ezdan issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 mln
* Issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 million 5-year RegS only sukuk offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUCHAREST Nov 22 Shareholders of Romanian restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea approved Franklin Templeton for a new term as manager of the $4.9 billion investment fund at a general meeting on Friday.
The fund, set up by the government to compensate Romanians whose assets were seized under Communism, is managed by Franklin Templeton and holds minority stakes in several state-owned companies. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Writing by Gergely Szakacs)
* Completes merger of First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi by issuing 1.254 new NBAD share for each 1 FGB share, for FGB shareholders as of close of 30 March 2017
DUBAI, April 2 Stock markets in the Gulf will likely start the second quarter on Sunday on a weak footing, after crude oil prices traded within a narrow range and global shares fell on profit taking.