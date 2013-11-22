BUCHAREST Nov 22 Shareholders of Romanian restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea approved Franklin Templeton for a new term as manager of the $4.9 billion investment fund at a general meeting on Friday.

The fund, set up by the government to compensate Romanians whose assets were seized under Communism, is managed by Franklin Templeton and holds minority stakes in several state-owned companies. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Writing by Gergely Szakacs)