BUCHAREST, April 28 Franklin Templeton, the
manager of Romania's investment fund Fondul Proprietatea
aims for a secondary Fondul listing on the London Stock Exchange
in September-October, manager Grzegorz Konieczny said on Monday.
Fondul shareholders approved the secondary listing at a
general meeting on Monday.
They have also approved a fourth buyback programme of 10
percent of Fondul's issued share capital. The buybacks aim to
narrow the discount between its net asset value and its stock
price, which stands at roughly 30 percent.
The 3.2 billion euros ($4.43 billion) fund, created to
compensate Romanians whose assets were seized when the country
was under communist rule, holds minority stakes in a slew of
state-owned companies.
($1 = 0.7227 Euros)
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)