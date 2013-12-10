BRIEF-Veidekke and Neptune continue with partnership in Oslo
* NEPTUNE PROPERTIES AS HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH VEIDEKKE ENTREPRENØR AS TO BUILD ENSJØHØYDEN RESIDENTIAL PROJECT
BUCHAREST Dec 10 Franklin Templeton, the manager of Romanian restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea said it aims to sell about 10 percent of shares in state-owned gas grid operator Transgaz via an accelerated bookbuild in private placement aimed at international investors.
Fondul, set up to compensate Romanians whose assets were seized under communism, holds minority stakes in a slew of state-owned firms, including a 15 percent stake in Transgaz.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)
* NEPTUNE PROPERTIES AS HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH VEIDEKKE ENTREPRENØR AS TO BUILD ENSJØHØYDEN RESIDENTIAL PROJECT
* Board minutes show "end-Q1" pledge prevented earlier FX cap exit
LONDON, April 7 Sterling faced its first week of falls in four on Friday as data showed an unexpected slide in British industrial output, clouding the outlook for the UK's economy as it prepares to leave the European Union.