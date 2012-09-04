MILAN, Sept 4 The unsold rights on ordinary shares in the capital increase launched by insurer Fondiaria-SAI as part of a plan to merge into peer Unipol have all been placed at a throwaway price, according to Reuters data.

On Tuesday over 1 million rights were placed at a price of 0.0002 euros per right, Reuters data showed.

The two rights issues of Fondiaria and Unipol, each of 1.1 billion euros, closed on August 1 with unexercised ordinary share rights for both companies representing around 660 million euros.

Any unsold rights will be taken up by the banking consortium led by Mediobanca and UniCredit.

