MILAN, Sept 10 Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI said on Monday an overall 78.43 percent of the ordinary shares in the 1.1 billion euro rights issue it launched as part of plans to merge with peer Unipol had been subscribed.

In a statement, Unipol said the 21.57 percent of ordinary shares that had not been sold, worth 197.7 million euros, would be underwritten by the banking consortium that includes Mediobanca and UniCredit.

The 74.78 percent of unsold savings shares in the issue, worth 135.9 million euros, will, as per previous agreement, be underwritten by Unipol, it said. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)