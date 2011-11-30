* Has stakes in Generali, UniCredit, Mediobanca, RCS

* Sees 5.3 pct pts solvency gain from goodwill move

* Shares up 1.42 pct, outperform sector (Adds background, broker comments, shares)

By Nigel Tutt

MILAN, Nov 30 Fondiaria-SAI, Italy's largest motor insurer, may set up a separate company to hold its stakes in major Italian companies in a move to boost its weak capital base, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Fondiaria-SAI has stakes in Italy's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali, the country's largest bank UniCredit, investment bank Mediobanca, and publisher RCS MediaGroup.

"The idea has been presented to the board (on Tuesday) and it will go forward looking at the feasibility and to decide if we do it or not. The only certain thing is that the CEO was asked to deepen the study," the source said.

The deal would pave the way for a possible sale of a stake in the new company, freeing up capital.

Italian daily MF reported a banking partner could take a minority stake.

On Tuesday, Fondiaria-SAI's board discussed the insurer's solvency margin, a measure of an insurer's capital, and decided on a tax redemption operation on its goodwill aimed at lifting its solvency margin, it said.

The goodwill operation and a spin-off of Fondiaria's strategic equity stakes boosted the insurer's shares on Wednesday. "These are positive news," a Milan trader said.

At 1022 GMT, Fondiaria's shares were up 1.6 percent, paring an earlier 4 percent gain. The STOXX Europe 600 insurance index was down 0.7 percent.

Analysts believe that Fondiaria-SAI's solvency margin has fallen this month to the regulatory minimum of 100 percent -- hit by investment writedowns -- down from 111 percent on Nov. 1.

Analysts say the investment writedowns, mostly on equities, have wiped out a 450 million euros capital increase Fondiaria carried out in July.

Fondiaria gave no update in its Tuesday statement on the solvency margin. However, it said the goodwill operation would boost it by 5.3 percentage points.

In a research note, Mediobanca analysts said the insurer's board discussed the sale of two buildings for a capital gain of 30 million euros worth 1 percentage point on its solvency margin.

A fall in Italian governemnt bond prices does not affect Fondiaria because the insurer is taking advantage of Italian regulatory rules to exclude losses on domestic sovereign holdings from its solvency margin calculation. (Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Luca Trogni)