* May move stakes in top Italy companies to vehicle

* Credit Suisse may take minority stake in vehicle

* Move would pave way for asset sale to boost capital

* Holdings include Generali, Unicredit, Mediobanca (Adds details)

MILAN, Dec 2 - Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI said on Friday it was considering selling the stakes it holds in top Italian companies such as bigger peer Assicurazioni Generali as it seeks to boost its capital strength.

As a first step towards a possible sale, Fondiaria would move its holdings to a vehicle in which Credit Suisse may take a minority stake, it said in a statement.

Fondiaria-SAI also holds stakes in the country's largest bank UniCredit, investment bank Mediobanca, publisher RCS MediaGroup and Gemina, the holding company which controls the operator of Rome airport.

Fondiaria said the possible sale of these assets would take place over time, depending on shareholder pacts binding some of the stakes.

The statement, which was issued following a request by Italian market regulator Consob, confirms what a source close to the matter told Reuters last Wednesday.

Fondiaria-SAI said this was just one of various options its board discussed last Tuesday as it assessed ways to boost the solvency margin, and was still at a preliminary stage.

Analysts believe that Fondiaria-SAI's solvency margin has fallen this month to the regulatory minimum of 100 percent -- hit by investment writedowns -- from 111 percent on Nov. 1.

The solvency margin is a measure of an insurer's capital strength.

Analysts say the investment writedowns, mostly on equities, have wiped out a 450 million euros capital increase Fondiaria carried out in July.

In a separate statement on Friday, the holding company which controls Fondiaria's top shareholder Premafin Finanziaria said it had hired a financial adviser for a possible debt restructuring.

Shares in Fondiaria-SAI rose 5 percent, outperforming a 2.9 percent gain in the STOXX Europe 600 index of European insurers . Shares in Premafin closed down 6 percent. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by David Holmes)