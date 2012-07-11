ROME, July 11 An Italian court on Wednesday rejected an appeal against a decision by insurance regulator ISVAP to approve the merger of Fondiaria SAI and its peer Unipol, court documents showed on Wednesday.

Investment funds Sator, controlled by banker Matteo Arpe and Palladio Finanziaria, had appealed against the decision but the court rejected their objections. (Reporting by Virginia Alimenti)