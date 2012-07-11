(Adds details, background)

ROME, July 11 Plans by Italian insurer Unipol to rescue loss-making peer Fondiaria-SAI got a lift on Wednesday when an Italian court threw out a request by investors staging a rival bid.

The decision removes one of the final obstacles barring the way for Unipol to take over Fondiaria and create Italy's No. 2 insurer after domestic giant Assicurazioni Generali.

Final regulatory approval of the 1.7 billion euro deal could come as early as Thursday, when market watchdog Consob is expected to give its green light to two twin 1.1 billion euro rights issues that are essential to Fondiaria's rescue deal.

Unipol agreed back in January to come to the rescue of Fondiaria in a complex deal brokered by Italy's top investment house Mediobanca that envisages a four-way merger and three capital increases.

But a series of judicial and regulatory hurdles, as well as a last-minute U-turn by Fondiaria's heavily-indebted owners, the Ligresti family, have complicated matters and tested Unipol's patience.

In June, Unipol issued an ultimatum saying it would drop the whole offer if the deal was not on track to be completed by July 20.

Court filings showed on Wednesday that an appeal by private equity funds Sator and Palladio against a decision by insurance regulator ISVAP to approve the Unipol-Fondiaria merger had been rejected.

Sator, owned by turnaround banker Matteo Arpe, and fellow investment fund Palladio Finanziaria, own 8 percent of Fondiaria. They renewed a bid for the insurer in June but analysts said the lack of an industrial partner undermined their offer.

Sources close to the situation said Unipol and Fondiaria are expected to launch their respective rights issues next Monday, adding the banking consortium that will underwrite the issues, led by Mediobanca, was close to signing the final contract.

