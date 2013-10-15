BRIEF-Patriot National announces sale of Global HR Research
* Patriot National Inc - deal for total consideration of up to $30 million
Oct 15 International milk prices fell for the first time in around a month, while volumes dropped in the latest auction held by New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world's biggest dairy exporter.
Fonterra's GDT Price Index, formerly the Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, fell 1.9 percent, with an average selling price of $4,888 per tonne, in the auction held on Tuesday.
The slide followed a 2.4 percent rise in the previous sale, said Fonterra, which is known for brands such as Anchor, Anlene and Fresh n' Fruity.
A total of 43,261 tonnes was sold, down 4.4 percent on the previous auction, the co-operative said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info).
The auctions are held twice a month with the next one due on November 5.
The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar as the dairy sector is a major export earner for the country and generates more than 7 percent of gross domestic product.
The New Zealand milk co-operative, owned by around 10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bangalore; editing by James Jukwey)
MILAN, April 4 Popolare di Vicenza's and Veneto Banca's bonds rallied on Tuesday as investors bet the two troubled Italian regional banks would be granted the state aid they have requested to stay in business.
MOSCOW, April 4 Russia's Reserve Fund increased slightly to $16.19 billion on April 1 from $16.07 billion at the start of the previous month, finance ministry data showed on Tuesday.