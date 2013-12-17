(Repeats without change to text)
Dec 17 International milk prices rose for the
third time in a row while volumes fell in the latest auction
held by New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world's
biggest dairy exporter.
Fonterra's GDT Price Index, formerly the Global Dairy
Trade-Trade Weighted Index, rose 0.2 percent, with an average
selling price of $4,990 per tonne, in the auction held on
Tuesday.
The rise followed a 3.9 percent jump in the previous sale,
said Fonterra, which is known for brands such as Anchor, Anlene
and Fresh n' Fruity.
A total of 47,858 tonnes was sold, falling 7.9 percent on
the previous auction, the co-operative said on its website
(www.globaldairytrade.info).
The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar
as the dairy sector is a major export earner for the country and
generates more than 7 percent of gross domestic product.
The New Zealand milk co-operative, owned by around 10,500
farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade.
(Reporting By Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by David
Evans and Dale Hudson)