Feb 18 International milk prices fell in the second auction this month, while volumes dipped in the sale held by New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world's biggest dairy exporter.

Fonterra's GDT Price Index, formerly the Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, dropped 1.2 percent, with an average selling price of $5,016 per tonne, in the auction held on Tuesday.

A total of 34,568 tonnes was sold, falling 2.3 percent on the previous auction, the co-operative said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info). (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore, Editing by Franklin Paul)