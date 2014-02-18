BRIEF-China Union Holdings to pay cash 3 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 3 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Feb 18 International milk prices fell in the second auction this month, while volumes dipped in the sale held by New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world's biggest dairy exporter.
Fonterra's GDT Price Index, formerly the Global Dairy Trade-Trade Weighted Index, dropped 1.2 percent, with an average selling price of $5,016 per tonne, in the auction held on Tuesday.
A total of 34,568 tonnes was sold, falling 2.3 percent on the previous auction, the co-operative said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info). (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Says it plans to pay cash 3 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
WASHINGTON, April 27 The U.S. Congress is set to debate legislation that would extend until May 5 the deadline for a deal on federal spending through September and head off a feared government shutdown at midnight on Friday.