Nov 18 International milk prices fell while
volumes dropped in this month's second auction held by New
Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world's biggest dairy
exporter.
Fonterra's GDT Price Index dipped 3.1 percent, with an
average selling price of $2,561 per tonne, in the auction held
on Tuesday.
The index fell 0.3 pct at the previous sale, said Fonterra,
which is known for brands such as Anchor, Anlene and Fresh n'
Fruity.
A total of 39,613 tonnes was sold at the latest auction,
falling 12.9 percent from the previous one, the cooperative said
on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info).
The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one
scheduled for December 2.
The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar
as the dairy sector generates more than 7 percent of the
nation's gross domestic product.
The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about
10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy
trade.
(Bangalore Commodities desk)