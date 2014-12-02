BRIEF-Northern Trust says Q1 earnings per share $1.09
* Quarter end advanced approach common equity tier 1 ratio 12.9 percent versus 11.6 percent
Dec 2 - International milk prices fell while volumes dropped in this month's first auction held by New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world's biggest dairy exporter. Fonterra's GDT Price Index dipped 1.1 percent, with an average selling price of $2,513 per tonne, in the auction held on Tuesday. The index fell 3.1 pct at the previous sale, said Fonterra, which is known for brands such as Anchor, Anlene and Fresh n' Fruity. A total of 39,273 tonnes was sold at the latest auction, falling 0.9 percent from the previous one, the cooperative said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info). The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one scheduled for December 16. The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar as the dairy sector generates more than 7 percent of the nation's gross domestic product. The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about 10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade. (Bengaluru Commodities desk)
* Quarter end advanced approach common equity tier 1 ratio 12.9 percent versus 11.6 percent
MUMBAI, April 25 India's IRB InvIT Fund is seeking to raise as much as 46.5 billion rupees ($723.6 million) in an initial public offering next week, kicking off the first-ever listing of an infrastructure investment trust in the country.