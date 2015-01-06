(Updates with comment, details)
WELLINGTON, Jan 7 International milk prices
rose for the second consecutive fortnightly auction on Tuesday
due to decreased volumes on offer and growing expectations that
supply in New Zealand, the world's largest dairy exporting
country, may ease in the coming months.
The Global Dairy Trade index of average selling prices of
wholesale dairy products rose 3.6 percent to 784 at the Fonterra
dairy co-operative's first auction of the year, extending its
rise from 739 hit in early December, its lowest since August
2009.
A total of 33,669 tonnes of dairy products was sold at the
latest auction, falling 4.9 percent from the previous sale, New
Zealand's Fonterra, the world's largest dairy
processor, said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info).
"Prices have lifted largely because Fonterra has reduced
auction volumes but also because it recently revised down
production growth for the season and that may have seen a
reassessment of (supply) expectations," ASB bank economist Jane
Turner said.
A roughly 50 percent drop in global dairy prices in 2014 has
prompted Fonterra to slash the price it pays to its farmer
shareholders. As a result, it has downgraded its production
outlook for the season, which analysts say may help boost global
prices in the coming months.
The rise at Tuesday's auction was led by higher prices paid
for butter and butter milk powder which rose 13.2 percent and
10.5 percent respectively, while prices for whole milk powder
rose 1.6 percent to $2,307 per tonne, edging up from a near 5
1/2-year low of $2,229 hit last month.
The GDT index is starting to show signs of life after
falling for much of 2014 on the back of increased global
production, reduced demand from China and a European supply glut
resulting from Russian dairy import bans.
Whole milk powder prices have dropped on a lull in demand
from China, where buyers had stockpiled the product in 2013 and
early 2014 for use in infant milk formula and other consumer
goods for its growing middle class.
