WELLINGTON, June 17 International dairy prices
fell to their lowest in nearly six years due to an ongoing slump
in demand from major importers including China, although losses
in milk powder prices eased after hefty losses seen in past
months.
The benchmark GlobalDairy Trade (GDT) price index fell 1.3
percent at fortnightly auctions held on Tuesday by New Zealand
dairy exporter Fonterra, posting its seventh
consecutive slide and taking average selling prices to $2,409
per tonne, their weakest since August 2009.
Total volumes sold continued to fall as the bulk of products
offered at the auction are from New Zealand, where the Southern
Hemisphere winter has significantly slowed production.
Many economists and market participants anticipate prices to
recover later in the year as Chinese processors return to the
market, but analysts said any pick-up may be limited.
"It will become harder for prices to recover as the volume
of milk powder on offer increases as the new dairy season
progresses," AgriHQ analysts said in a note.
The GDT index is more than 50 percent below levels seen at
the start of 2014. The latest slide was led by anhydrous milk
fat, while higher prices for butter milk powder, rennet casein,
butter and cheese limited further losses.
Whole milk powder prices fell 0.1 percent to $2,327, less
than half of its lifetime high of $5,245 hit in April 2013, as
prices have fallen after Chinese processors have largely stayed
out of the market following a buying spree in 2013-2014.
The ongoing slide in global dairy prices has prompted
Fonterra, the world's largest dairy processor, to forecast a
payout price for the current season of NZ$5.25 ($3.67) per kg
milk solids, well below production costs for many farmers.
The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about
10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy
trade.
($1 = 1.4323 New Zealand dollars)
