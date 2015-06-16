(Adds comment, details) WELLINGTON, June 17 International dairy prices fell to their lowest in nearly six years due to an ongoing slump in demand from major importers including China, although losses in milk powder prices eased after hefty losses seen in past months. The benchmark GlobalDairy Trade (GDT) price index fell 1.3 percent at fortnightly auctions held on Tuesday by New Zealand dairy exporter Fonterra, posting its seventh consecutive slide and taking average selling prices to $2,409 per tonne, their weakest since August 2009. Total volumes sold continued to fall as the bulk of products offered at the auction are from New Zealand, where the Southern Hemisphere winter has significantly slowed production. Many economists and market participants anticipate prices to recover later in the year as Chinese processors return to the market, but analysts said any pick-up may be limited. "It will become harder for prices to recover as the volume of milk powder on offer increases as the new dairy season progresses," AgriHQ analysts said in a note. The GDT index is more than 50 percent below levels seen at the start of 2014. The latest slide was led by anhydrous milk fat, while higher prices for butter milk powder, rennet casein, butter and cheese limited further losses. Whole milk powder prices fell 0.1 percent to $2,327, less than half of its lifetime high of $5,245 hit in April 2013, as prices have fallen after Chinese processors have largely stayed out of the market following a buying spree in 2013-2014. The ongoing slide in global dairy prices has prompted Fonterra, the world's largest dairy processor, to forecast a payout price for the current season of NZ$5.25 ($3.67) per kg milk solids, well below production costs for many farmers. The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about 10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade. ($1 = 1.4323 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Bengaluru Commodities desk; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)