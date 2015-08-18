Aug 18 International milk prices rose while
volumes fell in this month's second auction held by New
Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group, the world's biggest dairy
exporter.
Fonterra's GDT Price Index rose 14.8 percent, with an
average selling price of $1,974 per tonne, in the auction held
on Tuesday.
The index fell 9.3 percent at the previous sale, said
Fonterra, which is known for brands such as Anchor, Anlene and
Fresh n' Fruity.
A total of 36,904 tonnes was sold at the latest auction, a
drop of 20.7 percent from the previous one, the cooperative said
on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info).
The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one
scheduled for Sept. 1.
The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar
as the dairy sector generates more than 7 percent of the
nation's gross domestic product. The New Zealand milk
co-operative, which is owned by about 10,500 farmers, controls
nearly a third of the world dairy trade.
(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Susan
Thomas)