(Adds detail) WELLINGTON, Nov 4 Global dairy prices fell for the second consecutive auction, further reversing a bounce in prices as supply contracted over the last few months. The benchmark GlobalDairy Trade (GDT) price index fell 7.4 percent to $2,569 at fortnightly auctions held by New Zealand dairy exporter Fonterra late on Tuesday. "Dairy auction result overnight was particularly weak," ANZ analysts said in a research note. The fall came despite slowing New Zealand dairy supply. "We interpret this contradiction as markets overdoing the recent surge in prices. Potentially buyers expect that demand is subdued enough and/or inventories are high enough to cover the production falls," ASB analysts said in a research note. The kiwi dollar edged down to its lowest level in four days at $0.6652, before regaining some losses to rise to$0.6697. Prices for whole milk powder, the most traded product at the auction, fell 8 percent to $2,243 per tonne. Prices for skim milk powder also lost 8 percent, falling to $2,018 per tonne. Butter milk powder veered down 9.4 percent and cheddar prices lost 4.6 percent. After rising steadily since 2008 to scale record highs in 2013, global dairy prices sharply dropped because of slowing economic in growth in China and global oversupply of milk products. China is New Zealand's top export market and the world's largest importer of whole milk powder. The GDT index bounced back slightly in August as slowing supply pushed up prices, offering hope that the dairy market was stabilising. Lower dairy prices this year reduced Fonterra's costs and helped boost the cooperative's profit, but weighed heavily on the company's farmer-shareholders whose incomes have been slashed in the last year. The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about 10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade. The dairy sector generates more than 7 percent of New Zealand's gross domestic product. The results of the auction could affect the central bank's decision on whether to cut interest rates, as analysts widely expect, when it meets next month. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand cited a recovery in global dairy prices as an encouraging recent development when it held interest rates at 2.75 percent at a meeting last month. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield in WELLINGTON and Bengaluru Commodities Desk; editing by Adrian Croft)