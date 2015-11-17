(Adds detail, comment from analyst)
WELLINGTON, Nov 18 Global dairy prices fell for
the third consecutive auction, adding to pressure on New Zealand
farmers and to the chance that the central bank could cut
interest rates at its meeting next month.
The benchmark GlobalDairy Trade (GDT) price index fell 7.9
percent to $2,345 in the fortnightly auction established by New
Zealand dairy exporter Fonterra.
The fall came despite slowing New Zealand dairy supply.
Earlier this week Fonterra reiterated that it expects milk
production to fall at least 5 percent this season.
"The low run of dairy prices looks set to consign the dairy
sector to another dismal season," ANZ analysts said in a
research note.
"Commodity producers will be doing it tough, and this will
permeate throughout economies, but let's not forget the benefits
accruing to consumers and downstream users," the ANZ analysts
said.
Prices for whole milk powder, the most traded product at the
auction, fell 11 percent to $2,148 per tonne.
Prices for skim milk powder lost 8.1 percent, falling to
$1,851 per tonne. Butter milk powder shed 1.0 percent and
cheddar prices lost 5.0 percent.
After rising steadily since 2008 to scale record highs in
2013, global dairy prices have dropped sharply because of
slowing economic growth in China and global oversupply of milk
products. China is New Zealand's top export market and the
world's largest importer of whole milk powder.
The GDT index bounced back slightly in August as slowing
supply pushed up prices, offering hope that the dairy market was
stabilising.
The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar
as the dairy sector generates more than 7 percent of gross
domestic product. The currency was quoted at U.S.$0.6466 early
in New Zealand.
The central bank last week said struggling farmers facing a
second season of weak dairy prices are a growing risk to the
economy.
The danger of a substantial rise in bad loans in the dairy
sector has increased over the past two years due to high debt
levels and falling milk prices, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand
(RBNZ) said in its six-monthly financial stability report.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is likely to cut
interest rates at its next policy review in December, having
kept its benchmark rate unchanged in October as widely
anticipated.
(Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)