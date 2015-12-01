(Adds details, analyst comment) By Charlotte Greenfield WELLINGTON, Dec 2 Global dairy prices stabilised after falling for three consecutive auctions, providing some relief for struggling farmers, but analysts warned recovery would likely be slow. The benchmark GlobalDairy Trade (GDT) price index rose 3.6 percent to $2,419 in the fortnightly auction established by New Zealand dairy exporter Fonterra. New Zealand's slowing dairy supply is starting to have an effect, but overall global volumes remain high. "Whilst we have seen a solid lift in prices at this auction, market fundamentals still remain weak due to the sheer volume of milk that is being produced across the globe," said NZX Agri Limited dairy analyst Susan Kilsby in a statement. "Therefore any recovery in prices is likely to occur slowly," she said. Fonterra repeated in November that it expects milk production to fall at least 5 percent this season. A total of 28,158 tonnes was sold at the latest auction, falling 6.3 percent from the previous one. Prices for whole milk powder, the most traded product at the auction, rose 5.3 percent to $2,260 per tonne. Prices for skim milk powder gained 3.2 percent to $1,918 per tonne. Butter milk powder shed 5.6 percent and cheddar prices lost 1.5 percent. After rising steadily since 2008 to scale record highs in 2013, global dairy prices have dropped sharply because of slowing economic growth in China and global oversupply of milk products. China is New Zealand's top export market and the world's largest importer of whole milk powder. The GDT index bounced back slightly in August as slowing supply pushed up prices, offering hope that the dairy market was stabilising, but then fell again for the last three consecutive auctions. The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar as the dairy sector generates more than 7 percent of gross domestic product. The currency was quoted at US $0.6685 early in New Zealand. The central bank said last month struggling farmers facing a second season of weak dairy prices are a growing risk to the economy. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is likely to cut interest rates at its next policy review next week, having kept its benchmark rate unchanged in October as widely anticipated. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield in WELLINGTON and Bengaluru Commodities Desk; editing by Susan Thomas)